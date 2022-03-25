Reports And Data: Organic Rice Protein Market Size To Reach USD 429.6 MN In 2030 | Increasing Demand For Organic Rice Based Protein And Rising Adoption Of Nutritional & Sustainable Diets Are Key Factors Driving Market Revenue Growth, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic rice protein market size is expected to reach USD 429.6 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for organic rice protein among consumers as a lactose-free and gluten-free protein source and increasing adoption of healthy lifestyles are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

There is high demand for brown or organic rice among health enthusiasts. People are nowadays becoming more health conscious, and so they are opting for organic rice to avoid side effects of insecticides and pesticides. Additionally, increasing demand for rice protein in food and beverages, such as protein shakes and protein-enriched yogurts and spreads, is expected to boost revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2030.

There is increasing demand for organic rice protein in the sports industry due to its lactose-free and gluten-free properties, which is expected to boost growth of organic rice protein market in near future. Intake of protein is necessary for athletes due to its beneficial properties, such as its ability to repair muscle breakdown caused by intense training and workout. Rice protein products can also help athletes to reduce their appetite and calorie intake, which is another factor expected to increase demand for protein ingredients in the sports industry over the forecast period.

However, challenges in the cultivation of organic rice can restrain growth of the market. Cultivation of organic rice can be affected by climate change caused by global warming, which can have an adverse effect on the organic rice protein market. Concerns regarding harmful toxins such as lead, mercury, arsenic, and cadmium in rice protein supplements, which can lead to cancer and other diseases, is another factor expected to hamper market growth to some extent over the forecast period. Moreover, the Covid-19 outbreak has caused major disruptions in the supply chain of organic rice protein products, which has hampered growth of the market significantly.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In September 2021 , RiceBran Technologies, which is a U.S.-based company, launched two new products. The first line of products includes a new version of stabilized rice bran for use in powdered beverages, tablets, and capsules. The other product is micronized rice hulls to be used as a natural flow agent and emulsifier.

, RiceBran Technologies, which is a U.S.-based company, launched two new products. The first line of products includes a new version of stabilized rice bran for use in powdered beverages, tablets, and capsules. The other product is micronized rice hulls to be used as a natural flow agent and emulsifier. Rice protein concentrates segment is expected to register a significantly high revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing demand for rice protein concentrates due to presence of amino acids, which help to protect the body from high sugar in blood, is expected to boost revenue growth of the segment.

Liquid segment revenue is expected to grow at a significantly steady rate over the forecast period. Rising demand for flavored protein shakes and juices among consumers is expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

Sports & energy nutrition segment revenue is expected to grow at a significantly high rate over the forecast period. Increasing popularity of organic rice protein among athletes due to growing awareness about its nutritional benefits is expected to boost revenue growth of the segment. Rice protein helps to enhance strength and attain a lean body mass.

The Asia-Pacific organic rice protein market is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Rising demand for dairy alternative protein ingredients among consumers is increasing adoption of organic rice protein, which is expected to drive Asia-Pacific organic rice protein market revenue growth.

organic rice protein market is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Rising demand for dairy alternative protein ingredients among consumers is increasing adoption of organic rice protein, which is expected to drive organic rice protein market revenue growth. Companies profiled in the global market report include Nutrition Resources Inc., HealthWise, AIDP Inc., Golden Grain Group Ltd., Axiom Foods Inc., RiceBran Technologies, Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd., Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd., The Green Labs LLC, Top Health Ingredients Inc., and Bioway ( Xi'an ) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global organic rice protein market based on protein type, form, application, and region:

Protein Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

Rice Protein Concentrates



Rice Protein Isolates



Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

Dry



Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

Foods & Beverages



Meat Substitutes & Extenders



Bakery & Confectionery



Sports & Energy Nutrition



Dairy Alternatives



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

North America



S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

