Aircash Partners with Nuvei to Drive Further International Expansion

MONTREAL and ZAGREB, March 25, 2022Corporation, the leading Croatian mobile wallet. Nuvei will power Aircash's expansion into further European countries by providing acquiring and payment gateway services, as well as over 530 alternative payment methods.

"We're excited to partner with Croatia's leading mobile wallet, enabling users to quickly and safely digitize and use their cash," said Philip Fayer, Nuvei's Chair and CEO. "Our global acquiring capabilities and comprehensive alternative payment methods will help Aircash replicate achieved success in Croatia in other Central and Eastern European countries, such as Germany, Austria and Slovenia.

The Aircash wallet allows users to deposit, store and use cash in a digital form. Users can transfer money between each other and pay for goods and services such as tolls, parking and telecom services. Money can be deposited in cash at existing point of sale (POS) locations such as gas stations and kiosks, or by using credit cards and bank transfers. Withdrawals can be made in cash at ATMs and POS locations, or can be transferred to other users' EU bank accounts.

"We are the only digital wallet people can use to pay for goods and services and transfer funds to other Aircash users from all over the world. Giving people more choice and the ability to deposit, store and use cash in a digital form, is key to the country's economy and Aircash's main proposition," said Aircash CEO, Hrvoje Cosic.

Due to significant growth within the Croatian market, Aircash is looking to expand their merchant partnerships in other European countries, to give users the ability to transfer funds cross border and pay for goods and services in the whole European Union as well. Nuvei's solution will help Aircash to expand their pay-in and payout capabilities and enable alternative payment methods across Europe.

"In the last six months, we've grown to surpass 350,000 overall users, transferring more than 35 million euros each month. Thanks to our partnership with Nuvei, we'll be able to continue our journey of expansion into other European markets, giving our users the flexibility to pay for goods and services and transfer money across borders instantly and hassle-free," Cosic added.

About?Nuvei??

We are Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration - propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 46 markets. With support for more than 530 local and alternative payment methods including cryptocurrencies, and nearly 150 currencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

About Aircash wallet

Aircash wallet is a simple, fast and safe mobile payments application. It allows users to deposit and store their money in a digital form. Users can transfer money between each other, pay for goods and services such as lotteries, online games, tolls, parking, Playstation, telecom services and others. Money can be deposited in cash at existing POS such as gas stations, kiosks and others, by credit cards, bank transfers and can be withdrawn in cash at ATMs, deposit POS locations or can be transferred to users' bank accounts. Aircash, as the first non-banking institution, become a Mastercard issuer and offers users to use the Aircash Mastercard prepaid card which is available at stores and kiosks, connected to Aircash wallet which enables users to pay for goods and services anywhere, in stores and online.

About Aircash

Aircash is an electronic money institution regulated by the European Banking Authority (EBA) with a license valid throughout the whole European Union. Aircash is an IT financial platform that enables the fast and secure transfer of money between Aircash users, in compliance with all relevant regulations, in particular procedures for the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing.

