Xcelerate, Inc. Files Medical Surgical Device Patent

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC Markets:XCRT) recently announced that it signed a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement to acquire a 51% interest in AfiyaSasa Africa, LLC, ("ASA") a start-up medical technology and virtual health company, recently founded by Dr. Dilan Ellegala and Doyle Word.

Today Xcelerate is proud to announce that it obtained patent pending status for its first invention "Surgical Tools with Targeting Guidance". Filed under application number 63/323,112 on Thursday, March 24th. This application represents the commencement of Xcelerate's stated mission of "utilizing non-medical engineering advancements and applying them to clinical care". The co-inventors of this patent application are Xcelerate Advisory Board members Dr. Anja Glisovic and Dr. Dilan Ellegala.

"This filing is the first of a series of planned related patents which Xcelerate plans to file in the coming months" said Michael O'Shea Xcelerate's CEO.

"The device improves handling and precision of surgical tools by aiding the surgeon in observing the surgical site. It can adjust tool alignment and target acquisition. It will integrate target marker projection in the tool and utilize camera miniaturization. It will be able to give the surgeon a 1st-person "tool view" of the surgical site as well as distance information between tool and the intended point of surgical incision in real time. This will allow procedures to both progress faster and with extreme accuracy. This improvement will benefit patients and surgeons alike" commented Dr. Glisovic. Dr. Glisovic received her PhD in X-Ray and Material Physics from Germany's Georg-August Universitat and went on to become the head of the R&D Laboratory, Chief Science Officer for the Fraunhoffer Institute, the world's leading applied research organization. She holds numerous patents in the fields of medical devices, chemical engineering, and small arms and munitions.

"Dr. Glisovic believes that these instruments will be adaptable to many existing surgical devices enhancing the market potential for these surgical instruments even further". "This adaptability will allow Xcelerate to seek licensing, royalty and or joint venture arrangements with existing instrument manufacturers" stated Mr. O'Shea. "The combination of these advances, combined with the coating technology evidenced in or existing patent license, should enable many surgical drills to operate at higher speeds with a smaller instrument profile" commented Dr. Ellegala.

