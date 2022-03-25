Transparency Market Research: Skin Care Devices Market to Advance at CAGR of 9.9% During 2021-2028, Says TMR

Companies offering safe and efficacious therapeutic devices to help reduce prevalence of skin disorders; adoption of non-invasive procedures for cellulite reduction generate substantial revenues

Companies in skin care devices market tapping into enormous revenue streams in North America and Asia Pacific by offering advanced devices

ALBANY, N.Y., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A number of skin care devices have risen in sales on the back of the preference of minimally- and non-invasive procedures for the treatment of array of skin disorders. The demand has been thriving for use in skin tightening, body contouring, skin rejuvenation, and skin laxity. The global skin care devices market valuation is projected to reach US$ 23.9 Bn by 2028, advancing at CAGR of 9.9% during 2021-2028.

Rise in application of the devices in scar reduction, spot reduction, and tattoo removal in general population has expanded the scope of profitable opportunities for players in the skin care devices market. The awareness about the efficacy and safety of the devices has expanded considerably over the years, thus fueling the sales opportunities in the skin care devices market.

Consumers in various countries are leaning toward nonsurgical treatment of aging skin. Over the years, companies in the market have benefitted considerably from the evolution of aesthetic-anti-aging strategies pertaining to the skin. For instance, LED therapy devices are gathering acceptance for the treatment of acne and wrinkles.

Key Findings of Skin Care Devices Market Study

Rise in Adoption of Cosmetic Procedures to Spur Sales: Rise in demand for minimally invasive treatment of skin disorders has spurred revenue creation in the skin care devices market. Rise in disposable incomes have nudged population in developing economies to increase their understanding on aesthetic procedures. Growing demand for such procedures among the elderly population has bolstered profitable avenues, observe the analysts in a TMR study on the skin care devices market.

Demand for Devices Diagnosis and Treatment of Skin Disorders to Catalyze Growth: Skin care devices equipped with spinning discs and embedded with aluminum oxide crystals are gaining popularity for exfoliating cells. Numerous companies are leaning on creating awareness about specific side effects of skin care devices to boost the scope of their products. On the other hand, they are working relentlessly on improving the safety profile of the existing products in the skin care devices market.

Skin care devices equipped with spinning discs and embedded with aluminum oxide crystals are gaining popularity for exfoliating cells. Numerous companies are leaning on creating awareness about specific side effects of skin care devices to boost the scope of their products. On the other hand, they are working relentlessly on improving the safety profile of the existing products in the skin care devices market. Cellulite Reduction Gathering Acceptance as Popular Non-invasive Procedure: Cellulite reduction is a highly lucrative segment in the skin care devices market, since the procedure is gaining popularity as a non-invasive method. The massive demand has led to application of skin care devices, and thus catalyzing revenue growth of the skin care devices market. Laser and radiofrequency treatments are expected to expand avenues in the skin care devices market.

Skin Care Devices Market: Key Drivers

Rise in acceptance of minimally and non-invasive cosmetic procedures is fueling the commercialization of skin care devices. Rise in incidence of unesthetic disorders of the skin is also boosting the skin care devices market.

The need for long-lasting skin care regime has spurred R&D in skin care devices market. Furthermore, the introduction of several home-use devices for skin treatment has expanded the scope of therapeutic devices.

Skin Care Devices Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a leading share of the global skin care devices market. The U.S. has been contributing sizable revenue shares to the regional market. Rise in use of various devices for treating skin disorders and massive R&D in devices for facial and body aesthetic treatments have fueled the revenue growth of the North America skin care devices market.

held a leading share of the global skin care devices market. The U.S. has been contributing sizable revenue shares to the regional market. Rise in use of various devices for treating skin disorders and massive R&D in devices for facial and body aesthetic treatments have fueled the revenue growth of the skin care devices market. Asia Pacific skin care devices market is projected to witness substantial lucrative avenues, leading to gain in shares during the forecast period. Several product launches in the past few years in the region have enriched the regional landscape. In addition, the rise in awareness of safety and effectiveness of skin care procedures has catalyzed the demand.

Skin Care Devices Market: Key Players

A significant degree of fragmentation shapes the landscape of the skin care device market, mainly due to the presence of several players with prominent stakes. Some of the key players in the skin care devices market are

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Solta Medical, Inc.

Photomedex, Inc.

Michelson Diagnostics

Lumenis, Ltd.

Human Med AG

GE Healthcare

Cynosure, Inc.

Cutera, Inc.

Alma Lasers, Inc.

Global Skincare Devices Market: Segmentation

Skincare Devices Market, by Type

Diagnostic Devices



Dermatoscopes





Biopsy Devices





Image Guidance Systems



Treatment Devices



Lasabrasion Devices





Microdermabrasion Devices





Electrosurgical Devices





Liposuction Devices





Cryotherapy Devices





LED Therapy Device

Skincare Devices Market, by Application

Disease Diagnosis & Treatment



Skin Rejuvenation



Hair Removal



Cellulite Reduction



Skin Tightening & Body Contouring



Damage Repair

Skincare Devices Market, by Region



North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

