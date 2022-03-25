REEFER Token set to create a new industry standard, ultimately connecting all stakeholders in the cannabis industry, and creating a crypto-backed ecosystem for the cannabis sector.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2022) - REEFER Token ($REEFER), a ground-breaking crypto project that incorporates cutting edge blockchain technology to accomplish the seamless interaction between all stakeholders in the cannabis industry, has signed a deal with Nutralife Wellness to launch its very own CBD product line. Steve Llamas, Business Development Executive at Nutralife Wellness, closed the deal to manufacture the products for REEFER Token. The products expected to be coming out in the next few days are Reefer Tinctures by REEFER Token, Reefer Delta 8 Gummies by REEFER Token and Reefer Topical by REEFER Token.

Recently, REEFER Token entered into a huge partnership with a new crypto POS system that will allow integrations into the POS systems of over 1500 vape shops and dispensaries all around the US, another achievement in its objective to unite legal dispensaries, smoke shops, vape shops, cannabis lounges, restaurants, and gamers into one coherent ecosystem. All the stores that will accept REEFER Token will also have plans to carry the new CBD product line.

REEFER Token

Partnerships and POS Integrations

Over the past couple weeks, REEFER successfully managed to grow its presence by building partnerships with several cannabis dispensaries, CBD retailers and manufacturers, offering a decentralized payment solution to stores having issues with conventional banking due to no uniformed law in the United States.

REEFER has struck a massive deal with a new subsidiary of MoneyClip, which will allow REEFER Token to get integrated into the POS (point-of-sale) systems of 1500 locations including dispensaries, smoke shops, vape shops and cannabis lounges, enabling them to accept REEFER Token as a form of payment. This will help REEFER build a strong reputation in the cannabis market and expand its community among cannabis lovers and smokers.

Recently, REEFER also partnered up with Kandy Girl, an online and metaverse platform that sells CBD products.

Currently, there are 6 locations-American Cannabis Society in Madison, WI, and Collins Vape and Tobacco's 5 vape shops in the Miami-Dade area- accepting REEFER Token. REEFER was also able to sign an agreement with an Israeli firm to use REEFER tech to grow the sale of cannabis for its dispensary clients.

Furthermore, REEFER is also branching out to restaurants to accept its currency as their payment method. Cafe Prima Pasta (est. 1997), a restaurant based in Miami Beach, has already agreed to accept REEFER Token as a payment option. REEFER is also in negotiations with a hospitality company owning 8 locations in South Florida.

What's more in REEFER Ecosystem

REEFER Token aspires to bring all participants in the cannabis industry together by creating a platform that uses blockchain technology to produce greater value for all stakeholders. REEFER Token will integrate NFTs and gaming into its engaging and interactive ecosystem through a native play-to-earn game called "Weed Wars," providing substantial benefits to both producers and customers.

For more details, visit https://reefertoken.io/.

About REEFER Token

REEFER Token is reshaping the way legal dispensaries, smoke shops, vape shops, cannabis lounges, restaurants, and gamers Interact. REEFER Token has developed a platform that integrates cannabis, crypto, NFTs, and the metaverse into one unified ecosystem bringing added value to all the stakeholders.

