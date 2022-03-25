Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Turnaround confirmed! Das schaut doch wieder richtig gut aus...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
25.03.2022 | 15:05
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Monsenso A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 29 March 2022. The new shares are issued due to
warrant exercise. 



ISIN:              DK0061277977   
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              Monsenso     
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 23,150,873 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             72,260 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  23,223,133shares 
--------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         DKK 0.10     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.1     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          196095      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           MONSO      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF ApS, John
Norden, 

Tel. +45 20 72 02 00
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.