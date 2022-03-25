Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for April 2022 - June 2022

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for April 2022 - June 2022: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-04-04 2022-04-11 2025-05-06 EUR 1121 XS2168038417 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-04-11 2022-04-13 2028-03-03 EUR 2151 LT0000670051 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-04-19 2022-04-21 2026-06-02 EUR 1503 LT0000650079 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-04-25 2022-04-27 2032-02-12 EUR 3578 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-05-02 2022-05-04 2025-08-04 EUR 1188 LT0000630097 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-05-09 2022-05-11 2028-03-03 EUR 2123 LT0000670051 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-05-16 2022-05-18 2032-02-12 EUR 3557 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-05-23 2022-05-25 2026-06-02 EUR 1469 LT0000650079 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-05-30 2022-06-01 2028-03-03 EUR 2102 LT0000670051 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-06-06 2022-06-13 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-06-13 2022-06-15 2029-12-15 EUR 2740 LT0000670069 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-06-20 2022-06-22 2032-02-12 EUR 3522 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-06-27 2022-06-29 2025-08-04 EUR 1132 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
