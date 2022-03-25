Fidelity Special Values Plc - Closed Period Restriction Waiver
PR Newswire
London, March 25
Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company")
Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 28 February 2022 will commence on 25 March 2022 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 26 April 2022.
The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.
Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 836347
25 March 2022