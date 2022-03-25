China presented on Mar. 23 its first long-term plan for hydrogen, targeting production of green hydrogen between 100,000 and 200,000 tonnes per year by 2025, while India and Japan have agreed to expand the scope of their energy collaboration to cover solar power, clean hydrogen, electric vehicles, and battery storage. Furthermore, French gas giant Air Liquide said it want to increase research investments in hydrogen mobility and heavy-duty mobility and German electrolyzer manufacturer Sunfire raised a total of €86 million to expand its manufacturing capacity.Researchers at the German research ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...