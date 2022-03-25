NREL researchers work on developing high energy density cells to advance stationary storage.From pv magazine USA Behind-the-meter storage (BTMS) systems directly supply homes and buildings with electricity and offer many advantages such as the ability to minimize grid impacts, integrate EV charging, and more. The BTMS markets are expected to see strong growth, as noted in Wood Mackenzie's Global Energy Storage Outlook, which forecasts 57GWh of new deployments through to 2030. The report points out that the residential sector is being driven by cost reductions and consumer awareness, coupled with ...

