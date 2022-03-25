Anzeige
Freitag, 25.03.2022
Turnaround confirmed! Das schaut doch wieder richtig gut aus...
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Rana Gruber ASA, on First North NOK (144/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Rana Gruber ASA, shares to trading on First
North NOK, with effect from March 28, 2022. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      RANAo          
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0010907389      
Order book ID:    253309         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
