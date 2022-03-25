DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING
Shareholders are hereby advised that at the hybrid annual general meeting of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" or the "Company") held at 13:00 CET on 25 March 2022 at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam, the Netherlands, as well as via webcast accessible on the Company's website (www.steinhoffinternational.com) (the "AGM"), the following resolutions proposed in the notice of meeting made available to shareholders on the Company's website on 11 February 2022 were passed by the requisite majority of votes cast by the Steinhoff shareholders present or represented at the AGM:
(i) the resolution to adopt the annual accounts for the financial year ended 30 September 2021 (agenda item 4.4);
(ii) the resolution to re-appoint Mr. Louis du Preez as a Managing Director (agenda item 6.1);
(iii) the resolution to re-appoint Mr. Theodore de Klerk as a Managing Director (agenda item 6.2);
(iv) the resolution to re-appoint Ms. Moira Moses as a Supervisory Director (agenda item 7.1);
(v) the resolution to re-appoint Mr. Paul Copley as a Supervisory Director (agenda item 7.2);
(vi) the resolution to re-appoint Dr. Hugo Nelson as a Supervisory Director (agenda item 7.3);
(vii) the resolution to re-appoint Ms. Alexandra Watson as a Supervisory Director (agenda item 7.4);
(viii) the resolution to authorise the Management Board in order for the Company to acquire Shares in connection with the Company's long-term incentive plan (agenda item 10.1);
(ix) the resolution to authorise the Management Board in order for the Company to acquire Shares for other purposes (agenda item 10.2); and
(x) the resolution to appoint Mazars Accountants N.V. as statutory audit firm for the financial years ending on 30 September 2022 and 30 September 2023, respectively (agenda item 11).
Number of shares present or represented: 830,384,564 (this includes votes abstained, as per the below)
The detailed voting results of the AGM are set out below:
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, South Africa
25.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1312555
1312555 25.03.2022