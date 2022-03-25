Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) announced today the signing of a contract with an investment services provider to implement a share buyback program for up to 450,000 shares, i.e. around 0.17% of its capital. The purchase period agreement is expected to begin on March 28, 2022 and ending on or before May 10, 2022 at the latest.

Under the authorization granted by the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 26 May 2021, the average price per share for the operation may not exceed the maximum price of 120 euros.

The shares purchased pursuant to this agreement will mainly be allocated to maturing performance share plans or, depending on the case, shall be cancelled.

Key financial dates:

ESG Digital Capital Markets Day: March 29, 2022

2022 first-quarter results: May 5, 2022

"Quiet period1" starts April 5, 2022

General Meeting of Shareholders: May 25, 2022

Ex-dividend date: May 30, 2022

Dividend payment: June 1,2022

2022 first-half results: July 29, 2022

"Quiet period1" starts June 29, 2022

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.



