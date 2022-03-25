Anzeige
WKN: A1W62V ISIN: US87238U2033 Ticker-Symbol: 13T1 
Dow Jones News
25.03.2022 | 18:07
TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes 25-March-2022 / 19:35 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes

Limassol, Cyprus - 25 March 2022. As a part of the ongoing corporate reorganization, TCS Group Holding PLC ("TCS", the "Group"), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, announces the retirement from the Board of Directors of the Group of Mr Oliver Hughes and Mr Pavel Fedorov effective 31 March 2022. In accordance with LR 9.6.11, Oliver Hughes and Pavel Fedorov will also cease to be members of the Strategy Committee.

This is part of an ongoing, wider reorganization which has involved Oliver Hughes and Pavel Fedorov relocating to reside full-time in UAE in March 2022. Other key parts of the Group management team that are focused on international operations are already based in hubs in Cyprus and Southeast Asia.

Ms Maria Gordon will also retire from the Board and its Committees with effect from 31 March 2022.

All other existing governance and executive arrangements of the Group will remain unchanged. Please bear with us as we make adjustments during this challenging period.

The Group's long-term commitment to best corporate governance practices remains unchanged and the Group expects to announce the appointment of 3 new directors, including INEDs, in the very near future. 

For enquiries: 
Tinkoff PR Department     Tinkoff IR Department 
Artem Lebedev 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) Larisa Chernysheva 
Alexandr Leonov        + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) 
pr@tinkoff.ru         Andrey Pavlov-Rusinov 
                + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 31010) 
 
                ir@tinkoff.ru

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US87238U2033 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     TCS 
LEI Code:   549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 
Sequence No.: 151703 
EQS News ID:  1312557 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1312557&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2022 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)

