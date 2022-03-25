Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market to Surpass US$ 19,788.9 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global medical adhesives and sealants market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11,982.3 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3 % over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing surgeries, increasing launches and approvals of novel products, and increasing collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to drive the growth of the global medical adhesive and sealants market.

For instance, in 2019, according to Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation, worldwide 153,863 transplants were performed.

Moreover, companies are focusing on developing and investing into new research centers for innovative products developments. For instance, in March 2021, Chemence, a global company with specialized expertise in the field of polymerization technology, announced the opening of the chemence center of excellence, a state of the art research and development facility in Alpharetta, Georgia. The facility is home to a large team of chemence's scientist and engineers supporting adhesive development in the medical industry.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global medical adhesives and sealants market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations, in order to strengthen their market presence in the global market. For instance, in December 2021, BD (Becton, Dickinson and company), a leading medical technology company, acquired Tissuemed Ltd., a privately held firm in Leeds, England and an industry leader in developing self-adhesive surgical sealant films.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/982

Key Market Takeaways:

The global medical adhesives and sealants market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3 % over the forecast period, owing to rising product launches. For instance, in November 2021, Dymax, which develops rapid and light-curable materials, dispensing equipment and UV/LED curing system for the medical device industry released a new line of light-curable adhesive for wearable medical devices.

Among product type, Synthetic medical adhesives and sealants segment accounted for largest market share in 2021, owing to certain qualities such as faster cure time, high strength adhesion, and flexibility to bond to any kind of substrate.

Key players operating in the global medical adhesives and sealants market include 3M, Adhesion Biomedical, Bostik Ltd, Henkel AG & Company, B. Braun Melsungen, CryoLife, Inc, Itac Ltd, Ethicon Inc, Chemence Ltd, Covidien Ltd, GluStitch Inc, Cyberbond LLC, Adhezion Biomedical, Cohera Medical, Inc, Baxter International Inc, GEM S.r.l, Meyer-Haake Gmbh, Biocoral, Inc, Scapa Healthcare, Lohmann GmbH, and Mercator Medical.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/982

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Product Type:

Natural medical adhesives and sealants

Albumin



Collagen



Fibrin



Others

Synthetic medical adhesives and sealants

Acrylic



Cyanoacrylate



Polyethylene glycol



Silicones



Others

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Application:

Dental

External wounds

Internal wounds

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Clinics

Others

Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.



Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.



Germany



Italy



France



Spain



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries



Israel



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/982

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner - Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg