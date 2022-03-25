Anzeige
Turnaround confirmed! Das schaut doch wieder richtig gut aus...
WKN: A2JNRB ISIN: SE0011115963 
Frankfurt
25.03.22
16:44 Uhr
33,020 Euro
-0,060
-0,18 %
GlobeNewswire
25.03.2022 | 18:41
111 Leser
Index: Removal of Veoneer Inc from Index

The following information is based on a press release from Veoneer Inc (VNE
SDB, SE0011115963) published on March 24, 2022. 

Veoneer announces planned date for closing of merger between Veoneer Inc,
QUALCOMM Incorporated, SSW HoldCo LP and SSW Merger Sub Corp. The last day of
trading in the depository receipts of Veoneer Inc. on Nasdaq Stockholm will be
March 31, 2022. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 3.1 in
"CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on
the effective date. Veoneer will be removed from this Index effective April 1,
2022. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1054505
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
