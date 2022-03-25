DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Annual Report

Fiven ASA annual report 2021



25.03.2022 / 20:05

PRESS RELEASE Oslo, 25th March 2022 at 17:00 CET Fiven ASA annual report 2021 Fiven total consolidated revenues and other income for the 12-month period reached 127.4 MEUR

Adjusted EBITDA was 24.4 MEUR with a corresponding margin of 19.2 per cent.

Net income of the year was 2.9 MEUR. In 2021, the global economic recovery has advanced more strongly than anticipated a year ago. Meanwhile, the surge in demand for goods has caused high energy and raw material prices, and bottlenecks in production chains. As market conditions have started to change rapidly since Q2 2021, Fiven strived to serve its customers in a fast, challenging, and increasingly competitive market and achieved solid organic growth of 28% in gross sales YoY. The full annual report 2021 can be downloaded from https://www.fiven.com/company-information/investor-relations/reports/ http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1430G_1-2022-3-25.pdf For further information, please contact: Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com Stefan Mokros, IR Manager

+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com

