Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier to Seek Authorization for Share Consolidations at its Next Shareholder Meeting

MONTRÉAL, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier issued today its Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 5, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. EDT (the Annual Meeting), which will include a Special Resolution authorizing the Corporation to amend its Restated Articles of Incorporation to effect, at the discretion of the Board of Directors, a consolidation of Bombardier Class A shares and a consolidation of Class B shares. The share consolidations would be carried out in a ratio of between ten-for-one (10 for 1) and thirty-for-one (30 for 1), with the exact ratio to be determined by the Board of Directors of the Corporation at a later date.



Bombardier is now focused exclusively on designing, manufacturing and servicing the best business jets in the world. The purpose of the share consolidations is to adjust the number of Bombardier outstanding common shares to a level that is comparable with those of companies with similar market capitalization trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

"This is another step in Bombardier's journey to be a more streamlined and stronger business jet company focused on creating value for all of its stakeholders," said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bombardier. "A share consolidation is a logical and beneficial step in this transformation, with the potential to provide additional trading liquidity to investors."

Holders of record of Bombardier common shares as of the close of business on March 7, 2022 will be entitled to vote on the items of business at the Annual Meeting, including the Special Resolution for the share consolidations.

If the Special Resolution is approved, the Board of Directors will continue to monitor market conditions and will have discretion, for a period of one year following the Annual Meeting, to determine the exact consolidation ratio and timing of the share consolidations (including to not carry out any share consolidation) as the Board deems to be in the best interests of the Corporation and its stakeholders.

Investors and shareholders can obtain additional information about the proposed share consolidation and the Special Resolution in Bombardier's 2022 Management Proxy Circular available on SEDARand on Bombardier's website.

