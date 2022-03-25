Allstar Health Brands, Inc.: Advent Galaxy, Division of TGI and AllStarHealth Brands Retain GIANT.NET to Explore Creation of its Own Crypto and Development of NFTs

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. ("TGI"), a diversified technology and environmentally efficient real estate development company currently developing Advent City: 700 villas, 120 garden apartments, shopping and entertainment centers in the region of Yucatan, Mexico, announced today that it signed an active development agreement with GIANT.net to advise and assist AdventGalaxyTM to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of non-fungible tokens, with futures plans that include filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for additional trademarks.

Latest preparation is a significant step for ADVENT GALAXY ?, as its management prepares to make "giant" steps forward to participate in the Metaverse trend seen in modern society; a virtual world that blends aspects of digital technologies, entertainment, and commerce. GIANT.net will assist Advent's management to develop the digital currency strategy, NFTs, and a create a Mega Mall with new products roadmapped and source from top brands all around the world.

"Advent is continuously exploring new and emerging technologies that may shape future of the Company," said Samuel Epstein, COO of TGI "We hope to have a lot more exciting news and partnerships to share soon, and it's worth noting we are always looking for new ideas and technologies as part of the innovation process."

Peter Wanner, President of ALST said: "CRYPTO & NFTs additions will help to create real brand for ADVENT GALAXY and a strong buzz both in the crypto community and with business, lifestyle and tech media, and also would help to bring new, young audiences to our ADVENT GALAXY MEGA MALL and social media channels. ALST is proud to be affiliated and partners in this Grand technology experience"

The partnership with GIANT.net is exciting in many ways for Advent. GIANT is a creative agency with a team of online veterans and internet marketing experts who are passionate about helping brands, products, and ideas reach their full potential.

GIANT's team members have years of experience crafting world-class online presences, effective online marketing campaigns, and offers full digital agency services including everything from graphic design, full-stack web development and web design, to copywriting and social media mastery for one purpose: to help brands effectively and powerfully connect with their customers. With GIANT.net, when a great product exists and the mainstream consumer market needs to be made aware of it, anything is possible.

ADVENT? MEGA Shopping mall is going to become a central meeting place and center for important social interactions between people of different backgrounds and age groups. Underlying technology powered by ROOMFUL.NET, allows for your shopping to be replaced by a virtual mall in the metaverse. Entertainment zones, meeting and interacting with your friends at a coffee shop in real time is the future. Conducting business in co-working spaces without leaving one's house is the future. A VR/ AR ADVENT? MEGA mall is coming soon and will become a reality, thanks to ADVENT GALAXY, powered by ROOMFUL.net.

GIANT.net's founder, Chase Gassert's, expression and statement of the current status of the mainstream trend of "Metaverse" is that not only is it underdeveloped, but also, 'The Metaverse' is a not a unique idea or original concept; it's a logical progression in the modern world, and not only is it in its early stages... it's more akin to something that should be referred to as a 'multiverse' by the average end-user. More than likely, there will be more than one 'Metaverse' built and maintained by multiple large tech companies that are adopted by the general public, and longterm it will be a a combination of VR and AR as the market grows. The more immersive, but also practical, and helpful to the average person it becomes, the more it will help redefine our daily lives."

That said, Chase says that the more "more convincing in experience, truly immersive, and more multi-dimensional solutions become, and as long as that meaning can be essentially substantiated in a blockchain, we're going to see an explosion of things being created, traded, collected in NFTs and in a new virtual world that is an abstraction of our current reality."

About Roomful: Roomful is a powerful and advanced 3D Multiverse, and one of the most robust forward-thinking platforms for metaverses, alternative digital realities including where people work, play, share content and socialize. Roomful Studio's ready-made 3D templates allow any business or user to create highly engaging interactive and memorable experiences for trade shows, virtual offices, Art Fairs, Science Fairs, Social Spaces, Interactive Classrooms, Virtual Museums. Roomful's metaverse technology allows anyone to deploy an immersive 3D environment for private social network of attendees. This includes business expos, celebrity events, pop-culture, private events, and much more.

About TGI Solar: TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

Safe Harbor statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

