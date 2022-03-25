Anzeige
Ericsson Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 25, 2022, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Annual Report is available on Ericsson's website at https://www.ericsson.com/en/investors. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report by contacting the company.

About Ericsson
Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

