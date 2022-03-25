Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals - Waffenruhe in Äthiopien beschlossen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PXKZ ISIN: CA77544C1041 Ticker-Symbol: 8P2N 
Frankfurt
25.03.22
08:00 Uhr
0,159 Euro
-0,020
-11,17 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROK RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROK RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
25.03.2022 | 23:08
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROK Resources Inc.: ROK Resources Announces Issuance of Stock Options

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROK) announces that the Board of Directors has awarded a total of 10,760,000 options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable into common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per share. The options vest as to one third immediately with an additional one third vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant with the remainder vesting on the second anniversary of the date of grant. The expiry for all options is March 25, 2027.

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Its head office is located in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and ROK's common shares are traded on the Exchange under the trading symbol "ROK".

For further information, please contact:

Cameron Taylor, Chairman and CEO
Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development
Phone: (306) 522-0011
Email: info@rokresources.ca

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ROK Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694744/ROK-Resources-Announces-Issuance-of-Stock-Options

ROK RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.