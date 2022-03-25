Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (the "Company"), a leading Engineering Technology company for the Energy Transition, today publishes its 2021 Form 20-F.

The Company filed its 2021 Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The 2021 Form 20-F is available on:

https://investors.technipenergies.com/regulatory-filings

Technip Energies will hold its Annual General Meeting in Schiphol, the Netherlands, on May 5, 2022. The convening notice, agenda and all related documents are available at https://investors.technipenergies.com/events-presentations/agm.

