Samstag, 26.03.2022
East Africa Metals - Waffenruhe in Äthiopien beschlossen!
25.03.2022 | 23:32
Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020 Financial Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. (NEO:SPKC.U) and (NEO:SPKC.WT.U) (the "Corporation") is reporting its financial results as of December 31, 2021 and for the period from inception on March 22, 2021 to December 31, 2021. The Corporation's audited annual financial statements along with its management discussion and analysis have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp

Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp.
William Healy
bill@silverspikecap.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694758/Silver-Spike-III-Acquisition-Corp-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-and-Year-Ended-2020-Financial-Results

