Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 26.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Monster-Akquisition katapultiert neue Blockchain-Aktie in die Champions League!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JCY1 ISIN: DE000A0JCY11 Ticker-Symbol: M0Y 
Xetra
25.03.22
17:36 Uhr
36,250 Euro
+0,050
+0,14 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
MYNARIC AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYNARIC AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,80037,20011:09
35,80037,20025.03.
ACCESSWIRE
26.03.2022 | 11:08
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mynaric AG: Mynaric Announces New Date of FY21 Business Update

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2022 / Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0Y) today announced that its upcoming FY21 business update will be postponed by one week because the management team is unavailable due to illness.

Mynaric now plans to publish its FY21 business update, including selected figures of the preliminary financial results FY21 and other key information by means of a shareholder letter on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time). The release of the shareholder letter will be announced over the newswire and published in the investor relations section of mynaric.com.

Mynaric will host a webcast the same day, April 4, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (6:00 p.m. Central European Summer Time) to discuss the FY21 business update. The webcast will include a presentation and a Q&A session with Mynaric executives including CEO Bulent Altan, CTO Joachim Horwath and CFO Stefan Berndt-von Bülow.

Starting March 11 and continuing through March 25, Mynaric crowdsourced questions of retail and institutional investors some of which may be addressed by the upcoming FY21 business update.

About Mynaric
Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0Y) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.

SOURCE: Mynaric AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694768/Mynaric-Announces-New-Date-of-FY21-Business-Update

MYNARIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.