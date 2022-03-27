Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2022) - Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) announces the appointment of Philip Bainbridge as an independent Non-Executive Director and a member of the Safety and Sustainability Committee, effective from 1 April 2022.

Mr Bainbridge has extensive senior executive experience, primarily in the oil and gas sector across exploration, development and production. He has worked in a variety of jurisdictions, including Papua New Guinea. His most recent executive role was as Executive General Manager LNG for Oil Search Limited. Prior to that, he had senior executive roles at Pacific National and BP Group.

Mr Bainbridge is currently a Non-Executive Director of Beach Energy Limited. He is also Chairman of the Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute, and Chairman of Sino Gas and Energy. He was previously Chair of the Papua New Guinea Sustainable Development Program.

Mr Bainbridge holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Newcrest Chairman Peter Tomsett welcomed Mr Bainbridge to the Board of Directors. "With his extensive senior executive and Board experience, and his experience in implementing major projects and working in Papua New Guinea, Philip will make a tremendous contribution to the Newcrest Board," said Mr Tomsett.

Authorised by the Newcrest Board

For further information please contact

Investor Enquiries

Tom Dixon

+61 3 9522 5570

+61 450 541 389

Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au

North American Investor Enquiries:

Ryan Skaleskog

+1 866 396 0242

+61 403 435 222

Ryan.Skaleskog@newcrest.com.au

Media Enquiries

Tim Salathiel

+61 3 9522 4263

+61 407 885 272

Tim.Salathiel@newcrest.com.au

This information is available on our website at www.newcrest.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118309