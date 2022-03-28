Bioventix Plc - Half-year Report

Bioventix plc

("Bioventix" or the "Company")

Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 31 December 2021

Bioventix plc (BVXP) ("Bioventix" or "the Company"), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, announces its unaudited interim results for the six-month period ended 31 December 2021.

Highlights

· Revenue down 8% to £4.7 million (2020: £5.2 million)

· Profit before tax £3.6 million (2020: £3.7 million)

· Closing cash balances of £5.1 million (2020 £5.8 million)

· First interim dividend up 20% to 52p per share (2020: 43p)

CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S STATEMENT

Business review

Revenues for the half-year of £4.73 million (2020: £5.16 million) were affected by a number of factors. The global pandemic has continued throughout the reporting period and has affected the activity within diagnostic pathways in hospitals and clinics around the world to which our business is intrinsically linked. The dynamics of the pandemic remain difficult to predict but when it eases, we believe our robust core business will respond accordingly. As reported previously, the growth rates for our vitamin D antibody sales were not expected to match those seen in recent financial years and a plateau in the downstream global vitamin D assay market had been anticipated. Sales associated with assay formats using larger quantities of antibody per test suffered more as price erosion in downstream markets puts pressure on costly "antibody-hungry" products. As we have previously reported, the contractual payment period relating to our NT-proBNP sales terminated in July 2021. This resulted in a reduction of our revenue of approximately £600k for the period which masked a steady performance for the remainder of the business.

Sales relating to troponin antibodies grew significantly once again during the period. The continued roll-out of high sensitivity troponin tests provides further encouragement for our future sales in this area.

Total profits before tax for the half-year were down 4% to £3.56 million (2020: £3.72 million). The cash balances at 31 December 2021 stood at £5.1 million, down from £5.8 million a year earlier.

Our research activities continue in line with the plans described in the 2021 annual report.

We continue to await news and critical data from our partners in Oslo on both our secretoneurin (CardiNor & cardiac care) and amyloid beta (Pre-Diagnostics and Alzheimer's) projects. We hope to have more news during 2022.

Since the summer of 2020, a considerable amount of our laboratory resources has been focused on the Tau biomarker which shows exciting potential in neuropathological diseases including Alzheimer's. Some new antibodies were made during 2021 and we have more antibodies in the development pipeline for 2022. The antibodies have been and will continue to be subjected to assay development and validation using clinical samples at the world-renowned laboratory of Kaj Blennow and Henrik Zetterberg at the University of Gothenburg. We are delighted with the continuing development of this collaboration and look forward to the generation of new data with our partners during 2022.

We are pleased with the continued development of our industrial pollution exposure assay. Our prototype lateral flow test for pyrene in industrial worker's urine featured in a field trial at a UK industrial site during Q4.2021. The results from the device and phone-app correlated relatively well with results from parallel samples analysed by a central health and safety laboratory. Important feedback from the trial was gained and has prompted a minor modification of the phone-app camera reader system and we plan further trials in 2022.

Our work on developing antibodies to mitigate against the interference effect of biotin vitamin supplements on certain blood tests has progressed and we now have a candidate "blocker" antibody that shows promise. Our focus now is on the process development parameters required to make this antibody in the required quantity and at the prices necessary for this application to be commercially attractive for customers.

Our new THC/cannabis antibody "sandwich" format which has been in development for approximately two years is now successfully working in a number of customer products and is moving into commercial development thereby adding to overall revenues in the future.

Throughout the challenges of the recent past, Bioventix has demonstrated that it is a resilient business with established products and reliable revenue streams. We will therefore continue to follow our established dividend policy and for the period under review, the Board is pleased to announce a first interim dividend of 52p per share which represents a 20% increase on the interim dividend paid last year (43 pence per share). The shares will be marked ex-dividend on the 7 April 2021 and the dividend will be paid on 22 April 2021 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 8 April 2021.

In conclusion, there have been challenges over the last two years but we continue to have confidence in the strength of our core business and the outlook for the full year. We remain optimistic about our troponin revenues and the success of these high sensitivity troponin products around the world and we look forward to reporting further progress in the second half of the year.

P Harrison I J Nicholson

Chief Executive Officer Non-Executive Chairman



BIOVENTIX PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the six month period ended 31 December 2021

Unaudited

Six months

ended

31 Dec 2021 Unaudited

Six months

ended

31 Dec 2020 £ £ TURNOVER 4,730,570 5,164,733 Cost of sales (388,205)

(452,689) GROSS PROFIT 4,342,365 4,712,044 Administrative expenses (669,107) (688,981) Share option charge (129,873) (137,810) Difference on foreign exchange 10,565 (195,842) Research & development tax credit adjustment 5,583 17,981 OPERATING PROFIT 3,559,533 3,707,392 Interest receivable 2,657 10,587 PROFIT ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES BEFORE TAXATION 3,562,190 3,717,979 Tax on profit on ordinary activities (574,380) (620,012) PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD 2,987,810 3,097,967

Earnings per share for the period: Basic 57.35p 59.47p Diluted 56.79p 58.84p

BIOVENTIX PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as at 31 December 2021

Unaudited

31 Dec 2021 Unaudited

31 Dec 2020 £ £

FIXED ASSETS Tangible fixed assets 779,003 777,244 Investments 610,039 610,039 1,389,042 1,387,283

CURRENT ASSETS Stocks 375,163 225,471 Debtors 3,813,882 3,747,887 Cash at bank and in hand 5,050,769 5,844,455 9,239,814 9,817,813 CREDITORS: amounts falling due within one year (836,475) (839,835) NET CURRENT ASSETS 8,403,339 8,977,978 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 9,792,381 10,365,261

PROVISIONS FOR LIABILITIES Deferred Tax (63,717) 58,134 NET ASSETS 9,728,664 10,307,127

CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 260,467 260,467 Share premium account 1,332,471 1,332,471 Capital redemption reserve 1,231 1,231 Profit and loss account 8,134,495 8,712,958 SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS 9,728,664 10,307,127

BIOVENTIX PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the six month period ended 31 December 2021

Unaudited

31 Dec 2021 Unaudited

31 Dec 2020 £ £

CASHFLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Cash flows from operating activities



Profit for the financial period 2,987,810 3,097,967 Depreciation of tangible fixed assets 68,034 61,858 Interest received (2,657) (10,587) Taxation charge 574,380 620,012 Decrease / (increase) in stocks (42,705) 19,952 Decrease / (increase) in debtors 812,085 (98,517) (Decrease) /increase in creditors (212,127) (127,399) Corporation tax (paid) (548,916) (373,512) Share option charge 129,873 137,810 Net cash generated from operating activities 3,765,777 3,327,584 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of tangible fixed assets (3,317) (120,607) Interest received 2,657 10,587 Net cash from investing activities (660) (110,020) Cash flows from financing activities Issue of ordinary shares - 74 Movement on share premium account - 20,148 Dividends paid (5,209,333) (5,469,800) Net cash used in financing activities (5,209,333) (5,449,578) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 6,494,985 8,076,468 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 5,050,769 5,884,455 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period comprise: Cash at bank and in hand 5,050,769 5,884,455

BIOVENTIX PLC

Notes to the financial information

1. While the interim financial information has been prepared using the company's accounting policies and in accordance with Financial Reporting Standard 102, the announcement does not itself contain sufficient information to comply with Financial Reporting Standard 102.

2. This interim financial statement has not been audited or reviewed by the auditors.

2. The accounting policies which were used in the preparation of this interim financial information were as follows:

3.1 Basis of preparation of financial statements The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention and in accordance with FRS 102.

3.2 Revenue · Turnover is recognised for product supplied or services rendered to the extent that it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Company and the turnover can be reliably measured. Turnover is measured as the fair value of the consideration received or receivable, excluding discounts, rebates, value added tax and other sales taxes. The following criteria determine when turnover will be recognised:



· Direct sales are recognised at the date of dispatch.



· Subcontracted R & D income is recognised based upon the stage of completion at the period end.



· Annual licence revenue is recognised, in full, based upon the date of the invoice, and royalties are accrued over the period to which they relate. Revenue is recognised based on the returns and notifications received from customers and in the event that subsequent adjustments are identified, they are recognised in the period in which they are identified.



3.3 Tangible fixed assets and depreciation

Tangible fixed assets are stated at cost less depreciation. Depreciation is not charged on freehold land. Depreciation on other tangible fixed assets is provided at rates calculated to write off the cost of those assets, less their estimated residual value, over their expected useful lives on the following bases: Freehold property ? 2% straight line Plant and equipment ? 25% reducing balance Motor Vehicles ? 25% straight line Equipment ? 25% straight line 3.4 Valuation of investments Investments in unlisted Company shares, whose market value can be reliably determined, are remeasured to market value at each balance sheet date. Gains and losses on remeasurement are recognised in the Statement of comprehensive income for the period. Where market value cannot be reliably determined, such investments are stated at historic cost less impairment. 3.5 Stocks

Stocks are stated at the lower of cost and net realisable value, being the estimated selling price less costs to complete and sell. Cost includes all direct costs and an appropriate proportion of fixed and variable overheads.



At each balance sheet date, stocks are assessed for impairment. If stock is impaired, the carrying amount is reduced to its selling price less costs to complete and sell. The impairment loss is recognised immediately in profit or loss.

3.6 Debtors Short term debtors are measured at transaction price, less any impairment. Loans receivable are measured initially at fair value, net of transaction costs, and are measured subsequently at amortised cost using the effective interest method, less any impairment. 3.7 Cash and cash equivalents Cash is represented by cash in hand and deposits with financial institutions repayable without penalty on notice of not more than 24 hours. Cash equivalents are highly liquid investments that mature in no more than twelve months from the date of acquisition and that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash with insignificant risk of change in value.



In the Statement of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents are shown net of bank overdrafts that are repayable on demand and form an integral part of the Company's cash management. 3.8 Financial instruments The Company only enters into basic financial instruments transactions that result in the recognition of financial assets and liabilities like trade and other debtors and creditors, loans from banks and other third parties, loans to related parties and investments in non-puttable ordinary shares.