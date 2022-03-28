Kasei Holdings Plc - Equity Issue, Issue of Warrants and PDMR Shareholding

28 March 2022

KASEI HOLDINGS PLC

("Kasei" or the "Company")

Equity Issue, Issue of Warrants and PDMR Shareholding

Equity Issue

Kasei Holdings PLC (AQSE: KASH) is pleased to announce that it has raised a total of GBP 150,000 (gross) from Jane Thomason Abigail, the Company's Chairperson, through the issue of 750,000 new ordinary shares (the 'Placing Shares') under this equity issue.

The Company will use the proceeds from the equity issue to further advance its investment strategy.

Admission

Application has been made for the 750,000 Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange ('Admission'). Admission is expected to occur at 8:00 am on or around 1 April 2022.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 29,061,684 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, with each share carrying the right to one vote.

Issue of Warrants

The Company also announces that it has granted Lord Anthony St John a total of 50,000 warrants to subscribe for new ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Warrants"). The Warrants are exercisable at 20 pence per ordinary share, and for a period of five (5) years, expiring on 25 March 2027. The warrants are being granted in connection with his introduction of Jane Thomason Abigail to the Company.

Following the issue of the Warrants, the Company has a total of 616,234 warrants in issue, representing approximately 2.12% of the issued share capital of the Company.

PDMR Shareholding

In connection with the equity issue described above, Kasei has received notification from Jane Thomason Abigail as shown below.

This announcement, including the notifications below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA") 1.1 Name Jane Thomason Abigail 1.2 Position / status Chairperson 1.3 Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 1.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 1.1 Description of the financial instrument £0.01 ordinary shares of Kasei Holdings Plc

ISIN: GB00BN950D98 1.2 Nature of the transaction Subscription 1.3 Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 20p 750,000 1.4 Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price Total subscription of 750,000 shares at 20p for value £150,000.00 1.5 Date of the transaction 25 March 2022 GMT 1.6 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

The directors of Kasei accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Jai Patel

Chief Investment Officer info@kaseiholdings.com First Sentinel

Corporate Adviser

Brian Stockbridge

Gabrielle Cordeiro

+44 7876 888 011

brian@first-sentinel.com

gabrielle@first-sentinel.com

About Kasei:

The Company is a technology specialist investor that focuses on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies.

The Company's goal is to provide investors with broad based exposure to the fast-growing ecosystem of digital assets, managed using traditional financial portfolio construction techniques. The Company also intends to invest in venture capital and private equity investments in the blockchain ecosystem.

The Company will leverage the Board's expertise, experience, and networks in the cryptocurrency sector and management of digital assets and decentralised finance, to drive value creation and to establish the business. The Board has a proven capability in portfolio management to achieve significant growth.

The Company's website is located at https://kaseiholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to the Company. These statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.