Japanese automaker Toyota has used its hydrogen tank tech in a new module to expand hydrogen storage to railways, shipping facilities, cargo ports, and fuel cell generators. Its 70MPa tank has a storage capacity of 2.7 kg to 18.7 kg and a tank mass ranging from 43.0 kg to 243.8 kg, depending on the size.Japanese automaker Toyota Motor has developed a hydrogen storage module that uses its resin high-pressure hydrogen tank technology for fuel cell vehicles. The company said the storage module will enable the use of the tank to store hydrogen in applications other than automobiles. "The 70 megapascals ...

