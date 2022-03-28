The program invites social entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented communities to share their innovative ideas for the chance to win financing and mentorship.

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], is pleased to announce that applications for the fourth edition of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge areopen. The global program echoes Tommy Hilfiger's sustainability vision to Waste Nothing and Welcome All, amplifying and supporting new voices in the world of social entrepreneurship who are shaping scalable and disruptive innovations to create a more inclusive future of fashion.

In line with Tommy Hilfiger's commitments towards inclusion, diversity, and acknowledging the gap in equity and equal opportunities, individuals from historically underrepresented communities, including Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), people with disabilities and women, are strongly encouraged to apply this year. Applications can be submitted by April 29, 2022, through https://platform.younoodle.com/competition/th_fashion_frontier_challenge_2022.

"The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge aims to bring together entrepreneurs from all walks of life, investing knowledge and resources to unlock the unique power of their innovations," said Tommy Hilfiger. "As an entrepreneur myself, I always wanted to build a global lifestyle brand that is inclusive of everyone a philosophy that continues to live through this challenge. I truly believe that by coming together we can drive a future of meaningful and long-lasting change."

The following prizes will be awarded to the winners to support their business idea:

A total of €200,000 split between two winners

Additional €15,000 prize for being elected the "Audience's Favorite Vote"

A year-long mentorship with Tommy Hilfiger's internal global experts

A year-long INSEAD mentorship and course

Tommy Hilfiger is inviting fans of the brand to participate in the first phase of the challenge as Digital Judges. They will help the brand narrow down all applications to the Top 50. Interested applicants are invited to apply until April 20, 2022, through https://platform.younoodle.com/competition/consumer_vote_tommy_hilfiger_fashion_frontier_challenge_2022.

The top 50 applicants will then be narrowed down to six finalists through an internal procedure. Each finalist will be invited to further develop their business plan with the support of dedicated Tommy Hilfiger and external experts ahead of the final event. With training from an experienced pitch coach, each finalist will then present their concept to a jury panel and internal Tommy Hilfiger associate audience at the global Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge final event in early 2023.

"At Tommy Hilfiger, we want to work together with communities to drive innovation, inclusivity, and diversity to drive long-lasting change," said Martijn Hagman, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. "As we kick-off for the fourth Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, we really look forward to seeing what ideas come to light that will support communities and help shape the future of fashion."

Since its inception in 2018, the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge has awarded €550,000 to support global entrepreneurs bring their innovative ideas to life, so they can make real changes to their communities. The third edition winners include Lalaland, a Netherlands-based platform that uses artificial intelligence to generate customized and inclusive synthetic models of different ethnicities and UZURI K&Y, a Rwandan-based eco-friendly shoe brand that uses recycled car tires from sub-Saharan Africa and employs local youth. Clothes to Good, a South African-based social enterprise that creates micro-business opportunities and jobs for people with disabilities through textile recycling, was awarded the Audience Favorite vote. More information about Tommy Hilfiger's sustainability journey, which is powered by PVH's Forward Fashion strategy can be found on https://global.tommy.com/en_int/about-us-corporate-sustainability.

More information about the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, including how to apply, is available here: https://responsibility.pvh.com/tommy/fashion-frontier-challenge/.

Friends and followers of the brand are invited to join the conversation on social media using TommyHilfiger, and @TommyHilfiger.

