Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Commits to StandWithUkraine with Launch of Resource Center for Displaced Researchers

Support to accelerate the pace of research and discovery

LONDON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today launched a package of valuable Clarivate resources of software tools, information and insights to support displaced researchers from Ukraine. The resource center also contains news and content to help raise the profile, knowledge and understanding of Ukraine across the world. The launch of these resources follows the statement made by Clarivate, that it will cease all commercial activities in Russia, issued March 11.

An online dedicated resource center will provide immediate access to the following solutions and content, as Ukraine seeks to accelerate the pace of their research and discovery.

ProQuest Books curated 200+ titles focused on Ukraine , available now with unlimited access via the latest Open Access Complete collection on Ebook Central. This growing list of interdisciplinary titles covers subjects such as humanities, social science, business and STEM from a wide and growing number of supportive publishers including Taylor and Francis, McGill Queens, Greenhaven, Rosen, Springer Nature, Wolters Kluwer Law International, CEU Press, Cavendish Square, ABDO, Peter Lang , University of Nebraska Press, Harvard University Press, Jagiellonian University Press, L'Harmattan, and more.

, available now with unlimited access via the latest Open Access Complete collection on Ebook Central. This growing list of interdisciplinary titles covers subjects such as humanities, social science, business and STEM from a wide and growing number of supportive publishers including Taylor and Francis, McGill Queens, Greenhaven, Rosen, Springer Nature, Wolters Kluwer Law International, CEU Press, Cavendish Square, ABDO, , Press, Press, Jagiellonian University Press, L'Harmattan, and more. A new displaced researcher program to ensure continued access to the Web of Science for researchers and students affiliated to Ukrainian institutions, who do not have their usual IP range access to the citation index. As the world's most trusted publisher-independent global citation database, it is home to an unrivalled breadth of world-class research literature linked to a rigorously selected core of journals. Continued access will enable Ukrainian researchers to track ideas across disciplines and time from almost 1.9 billion cited references from over 171 million records. Clarivate is providing extended roaming access and offering accounts for researchers to ensure continued access to provide immediate assistance to the Ukrainian research community.

All higher education institutions in Ukraine will be able to freely access the RapidILL interlibrary loan system created by Ex Libris. It will enable all researchers to have the ability to access the collections of a global community of knowledge from more than 500 libraries. With many researchers, librarians and students unable to reach their university buildings; RapidILL will enable them to access materials quickly and easily from their new remote locations.

will be able to freely access the created by Ex Libris. It will enable all researchers to have the ability to access the collections of a global community of knowledge from more than 500 libraries. With many researchers, librarians and students unable to reach their university buildings; RapidILL will enable them to access materials quickly and easily from their new remote locations. Clarivate is making its authoritative, editorially-independent news, analysis and commentary on the Ukraine crisis available to the global academic research community. Articles from journalists at Research Professional News will be free to read globally, to help the academic community understand the impact of Russia's invasion on international research partnerships and funding. It also includes guidance on how they can support researchers affected by the conflict, by Oksana Seumenicht , a co-founder of the Ukrainian Academic International Network.

Jerre Stead, Executive Chair and CEO at Clarivate said, "I am extremely proud that Clarivate responded rapidly and decisively to join the wide international response to show support for Ukraine. We share the world-wide concerns for Ukraine, now and in the future, and recognize the role we can play in supporting them to accelerate the pace at which they can research and develop, in order to innovate."

Clarivate continues to support calls for a cease-fire, the end to hostilities, the protection of civilians, and a negotiated settlement to peacefully resolve any differences and to avoid further needless devastation and loss of life for the Ukrainian people.

About Clarivate?

Clarivate is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Professional Services and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing & technology. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.?

Media Contact:?

Lisa Hulme, Head of Global External Communications,

media.enquiries@clarivate.com ?? -

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo.jpg