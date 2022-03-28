Battrion and Jagenberg Group partner to make Aligned Graphite Technology the new standard for fast-charging EV cells

KREFELD, Germany and ZURICH, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Battery Technology pioneer Battrion AG has teamed up with German roll-to-roll production specialist Jagenberg Converting Solution GmbH to supply anode pilot and GWh-production lines utilizing Battrion's Aligned Graphite Technology for the lithium-ion battery Industry. Aligned Graphite Technology improves the performance of the negative electrode in a lithium-ion battery and enables fast-charging of batteries.

Jagenberg's electrode coating lines equipped with Aligned Graphite Technology allow the production of ultra-low resistance negative electrodes with controlled graphite particle orientation. These electrodes are a drop-in replacement for next-generation, fast-charging lithium-ion batteries. The Aligned Graphite production lines can be supplied as turnkey equipment fully integrated into the state-of-the-art GWh-battery production environment.

Need for improved GWh-production technologies

The mass adoption of EVs has led to a huge demand for low-cost, high-performance lithium-ion batteries. Cell manufacturers are forced to scale up quickly to meet production targets and leverage economies of scale. In parallel, their customers, EV manufacturers, require significantly faster-charging cells. This drives demand for improvement both in battery technology as well as production capabilities, all while ensuring full compatibility with the established GWh-production standards and supply chains.

Partnering to establish the new standard for negative electrode production

Swiss Battery technology provider and anode coating expert Battrion AG has developed the Aligned Graphite Technology for the mass production of fast-charging lithium-ion batteries. By improving the microstructure of negative electrodes, the technology can reduce the charging time of lithium-ion batteries by up 50%.

Innovative technologies for processing web-shaped materials are the historically grown core of the Jagenberg Group and have been the focus for over 140 years. Its sub-entity Jagenberg Converting Solutions GmbH focuses on providing turnkey solutions for the battery and decor industry.

Now, the two companies have teamed up to supply anode pilot lines and full electrode production lines with Aligned Graphite Technology to produce negative electrodes with ultra-low resistance for fast-charging applications.

About Battrion AG:

Battrion is an ETH Zurich spin-off founded in 2015. Battrion operates a research lab and production facility in Dübendorf, Switzerland, where it develops its Aligned Graphite technology, a fabrication technology for lithium-ion batteries that improve the microstructure of negative electrodes. The technology significantly increases the charge- and discharge performance of lithium-ion batteries and is particularly suited for EV and high-power applications. The technology is compatible with mixed silicon/graphite materials. Battrion and offers its Aligned Graphite technology on a license basis. More information can be found at: http://www.battrion.com

About Jagenberg AG:

Jagenberg AG, part of the Kleinewefers Group and headquartered in Krefeld, Germany, is a strategic management holding company that currently employs around 1,300 people in its 23 operating affiliates in the Industrial Solutions sector in Europe, Asia, and the USA. The Jagenberg Group is focused on the Industrial Solutions division, whose core business areas relate to machines and systems, automation and control technology, and digital solutions for processing web-shaped materials such as films or paper.

About Jagenberg Converting Solutions GmbH:

Within the Jagenberg Group, Jagenberg Converting Solutions GmbH offers turnkey solutions from a single source as a reliable, competent, and innovative partner. The company bundles the competencies and many years of experience of more than 500 employees from companies in the Jagenberg Group and supplements these with solutions from strategic partners depending on the requirements. The focus of business activities is on the supply of services required for the finishing of sophisticated web-shaped materials for battery and decorative applications.

