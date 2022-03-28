Anzeige
28.03.2022 | 10:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of FRISQ Holding AB (145/22)

With effect from March 29, 2022, the subscription rights in FRISQ Holding AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including April 07, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   FRISQ TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017767668              
Order book ID:  253310                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from March 29, 2022, the paid subscription shares in FRISQ Holding
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   FRISQ BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017767676              
Order book ID:  253311                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
