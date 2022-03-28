Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of FRISQ Holding AB (145/22)

With effect from March 29, 2022, the subscription rights in FRISQ Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 07, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: FRISQ TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017767668 Order book ID: 253310 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 29, 2022, the paid subscription shares in FRISQ Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: FRISQ BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017767676 Order book ID: 253311 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB