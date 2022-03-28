Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Kursrelevant! TAAT® schützt potentiellen Milliardenwert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
28.03.2022 | 10:17
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admission to trading of NEO Finance additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic First North market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit 146 586 newly issued shares of NEO Finance, AB
after increasing the authorized capital of the Company by additional
contributions, to trading on the alternative market First North operated by AB
Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of NEO Finance, AB will be
admitted to trading on March 29, 2022. 

Thus, altogether 4 202 122shares of NEO Finance, AB (ISIN: LT0000132953) will
be traded under the trading code NEOFI as from March 29. 





Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.