Admission to trading of NEO Finance additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic First North market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit 146 586 newly issued shares of NEO Finance, AB after increasing the authorized capital of the Company by additional contributions, to trading on the alternative market First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of NEO Finance, AB will be admitted to trading on March 29, 2022. Thus, altogether 4 202 122shares of NEO Finance, AB (ISIN: LT0000132953) will be traded under the trading code NEOFI as from March 29.