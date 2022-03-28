Former COO to Take the Reins After a Record Year In 2021.

Invaluable, the world's leading online marketplace for fine art, decorative art, and collectibles auctions, today announced that David Krauter is its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Krauter assumes the role from company founder and Executive Chairman of the Board, Adam Kirsch.

Since joining the company in June of 2021 as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Krauter brought focus, discipline, and creativity to managing Engineering, Product, Marketing, and Customer Care, helping Invaluable continue its rapid growth.

Krauter says, "This past year was extraordinarily strong for Invaluable. By continuing to focus on matching the top auction houses with global collectors through merchandising, recommendations, and great customer service, our marketplace grew over 35%, led by the fine and decorative arts. In addition, we completed the acquisition of Artmyn to bring its compelling 5D digital capture and NFT creation to market this year. I'm excited about our team, our suite of products and solutions, and the energy we see from artists, collectors, and auction houses as we kick off 2022."

For twenty years, Invaluable's Executive Chairman of the Board, Adam Kirsch, has invested in a vision of a global digital marketplace for arts and collectibles, connecting collectors with any budget, anywhere with trusted auctioneers and auction houses, while advancing global sustainability.

Kirsch commented, "The Board of Directors and I appreciate David's many contributions in 2021, a record year for Invaluable across every metric. David and I share a passion for delivering unparalleled value to Invaluable's collector and auctioneer clients with effective, reliable, and scalable products and solutions. I'm excited to see Invaluable's continued rapid growth as David inspires our team to boldly innovate on behalf of our clients."

About Invaluable

Headquartered in Boston, with offices in U.K., France, and Australia, Invaluable is the world's leading online marketplace for estate, fine and decorative arts, and collectibles auctions. Invaluable enables more than 4 million collectors around the globe to discover and buy the objects they love, with confidence and convenience, from over 5,000 of the world's premier traditional auction houses.

Invaluable solutions help auction houses manage and market their auctions online. For more than twenty years, its innovations have addressed the technology, marketing and research needs of some of the most successful brands in the global auction industry, including Sotheby's, Christie's, Bonhams, Artcurial and Tajan, to name a few of the thousands of auction houses served.

Contacts:

Neal Glazier

EVP Marketing, Invaluable

NGlazier@invaluable.com