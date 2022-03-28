The European qualifiers for the World Cup began on March 24, 2022. Many national teams will fight for the qualifications towards the 2022 World Cup, including Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Austria and Czech Republic, etc.

Football, as one of the most popular team sports in the world, promotes the spirit of hard work and bravery, making football a common language in the world across age, race, and gender barriers, which is highly consistent with the football brand culture that Chery has been cultivating around the world for many years.

Chery has closely interwoven football culture with brand positioning, corporate culture, and social responsibility throughout the years. Chery has blended the vibrancy and modern cultural attractiveness of football with its' young and contemporary brand positioning via consistent attention and investment. In Chile, the UC team (Club Deportivo Universidad Católica) won the 2021 Chilean Football League Championship, making it the UC club's fourth straight Chilean League Championship.

In addition to Chile and Ecuador, Chery has undertaken a series of sports marketing efforts in Brazil, Russia, Argentina, Costa Rica, and other football-crazy countries. According to reports, the Facebook social platforms of Chery Auto Sweden and Portugal will host a quiz to win presents in the near future in order to connect, engage and establish a connection with football fans all around the world. Please look up the following sites for further information:

