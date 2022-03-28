Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2022) - Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO) (FSE: 7RB) (OTC Pink: TEVNF) ("Tevano", or the "Company") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Illuria Security, Inc's. ("Illuria") CEO, Antranik Wartanian, was interviewed on Security Weekly.

Security Weekly is the leading industry security podcast network for information security professionals, by information security professionals.

Mr. Wartanian was invited to speak on how Unix-like systems are growing rapidly and how the rapid change in Unix-like systems affects its security state.

Mr. Wartanian was interviewed by the founder of Security Weekly, Paul Asadourian along with Co-Hosts; Tyler Robinson, Director of Offensive Security & Research at Trimarc Security, Founder & CEO at Dark Element, Larry Pesce, Principal Managing Consultant and Director of Research & Development at InGuardians, Josh Marpet, Executive Director at RM-ISAO, and Lee Neely, Information Assurance APL at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Mr. Wartanian explains in his interview, "With all the innovation that has happened and is happening in the UNIX world, companies using Unix must focus on using the capabilities in an outside-the-box way in order to keep up with all the unique challenges that ransomware and other sophisticated attackers present. More awareness and education is needed by the community to highlight common issues with workable solutions so organizations using Unix can focus on mitigation of attacks and not just prevention."

A highlight of the podcast will be available on Tevano's website at https://videos.tevano.com/vid01.html

About Security Weekly

Security Weekly is a CyberRisk Alliance resource. CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) was formed to help cybersecurity professionals face the challenges and obstacles that threaten the success and prosperity of their organizations. We provide business intelligence and information services to help our growing community build effective strategies and make smart decisions, and innovative marketing solutions to galvanize an efficient marketplace. Most of all, we work to engage the entire cyber community and lift the success of all industry professionals. More information is available at CyberRiskAlliance.com.

About Tevano

Tevano Systems Holdings Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a technology company with custom and proprietary hardware and software technologies. Its subsidiary, Illuria Security, Inc. is an early-stage software development company whose technology involves active cyber deception to protect critical network systems of enterprise systems of all sizes. Using deception technology, Illuria's software seeks to solve the challenge of cyber-attacks by detecting threats, systematically deceiving attackers, and actively deterring attacks. Its subsidiary Tevano Systems Inc. is the developer of Health Shield, an AI-driven, electronic tablet that video displays a user with their body temperature and other information. It provides detailed reports of all scans done throughout an enterprise.

For more information, please visit www.tevano.com

On behalf of the Board of:

TEVANO SYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC.

David Bajwa, Chief Executive Officer

davidb@tevano.com

778 388 4806

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and matters. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise further capital, the success of the Company's software and product initiatives and the Company's ability to obtain regulatory and exchange approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118067