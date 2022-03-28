Anzeige
Montag, 28.03.2022

WKN: 904604 ISIN: CA3359341052 Ticker-Symbol: IZ1 
Tradegate
28.03.22
10:47 Uhr
31,275 Euro
+0,250
+0,81 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2022 | 12:05
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Provides Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Filing of Annual Disclosure Documents

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) provides notice that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company will take place on May 5, 2022 at 9:00 am (EDT) online via audio webcast through the Company's website (www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com)) or directly at https://meetnow.global/MM7MLTC (https://meetnow.global/MM7MLTC).

ANNUAL DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS

The Company's 2021 Annual Report (which includes the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis), Annual Information Form and 2022 Notice & Access Document, Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular, Proxy Form, Financial Statements Request Form and Voting Instruction Form are now available online at https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/investor-briefcase/default.aspx (https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/investor-briefcase/default.aspx).

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com) or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
