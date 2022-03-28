With BK app delivery, every home can be the Home of the Whopper

Everyone loves a Whopper. Thanks to the Burger King app's delivery feature, you can get one brought right to your door and tame that all-too-familiar Whopper craving.

Burger King Invites Everyone to Order Through Its App (Photo: Business Wire)

At Burger King we know that, except from our restaurants, there is no place like home, the only other place on earth where we can truly be ourselves, no makeup, no bow tie and no one judging us. That's why, now, Burger King claims that 'Every home can be the Home of the Whopper'! The new Burger King campaign aims at anyone with a smartphone or a tablet, being a tech savvy or not, just anyone who can't stay away from the iconic Whopper sandwich to get it from the BK app delivery. The beef patty is flame-grilled to perfection in a soft sesame seed bun with freshly chopped onions, tomatoes and lettuce and can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home.

"Nothing beats a Whopper, the taste of our flame-grilled patty is hard to resist and many of our guests just can't wait to get their hands on the iconic Whopper," said Iwo Zakowski, Global Head of Brand Marketing Burger King. "With the Burger King app delivery feature, we want to make it easier than ever to 'Have it Your Way' and conveniently delivered at home."

If there's one thing everyone can agree on, it's that when a Whopper craving hits, there's no reason not to indulge in with the pleasure of the mouth-watering Whopper. With Burger King app's delivery, it's never been faster, easier, or more convenient. Just download the Burger King app, order your favorite burger and a delivery service from your region will bring you BK authentic flavors, you crave for at your doorstep. Try it out.

