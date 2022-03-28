Anzeige
WKN: A2PXKZ ISIN: CA77544C1041 Ticker-Symbol: 8P2N 
Frankfurt
28.03.22
08:00 Uhr
0,161 Euro
+0,002
+1,26 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
28.03.2022 | 13:08
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROK Resources Inc.: ROK Resources Announces Updated Corporate Presentation

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ROK) is pleased to announce that it has updated its corporate presentation available on its website at www.rokresources.ca.

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Its head office is located in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and ROK's common shares are traded on the Exchange under the trading symbol "ROK".

For further information, please contact:

Cameron Taylor, Chairman and CEO
Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development
Phone: (306) 522-0011
Email: info@rokresources.ca

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ROK Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694763/ROK-Resources-Announces-Updated-Corporate-Presentation

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
