Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Nanologica AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm 37/22

On request of Nanologica AB (publ), company registration number 556664-5023, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from March 29, 2022. As per today's date the company has a total of 28,165,826 shares. Short Name: NICA -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0005454873 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 252995 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 28,165,826 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 20 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 2010 Health Care ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB