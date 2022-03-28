Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2022) - Ivor Exploration Inc. (CSE: IVOR) (the "Company" or "Ivor") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Garrett Ainsworth as the Lead Technical Advisor for uranium to the management and directors of Ivor Exploration.

"Ivor Exploration takes a big stride forward today, attracting one of the most outstanding mining executives in the uranium industry," said Dave Forest, Chief Executive Officer of Ivor. "Not only is Garrett a top uranium geologist awarded for multiple uranium discoveries, but he's also a seasoned business professional with a global perspective on mining, capital markets, and commodities."

Mr. Ainsworth is an awarded professional mining executive and geologist in the field of uranium exploration and development. He served as Vice President Exploration & Development at NexGen Energy, a $3 billion uranium development firm, during its development of one of the largest uranium deposits in the world. During his tenure at NexGen he was co-recipient of the 2018 PDAC Bill Dennis Award, and the 2016 Mines and Money Exploration Award. Mr. Ainsworth also served as Vice-President Exploration at uranium exploration firm Alpha Minerals. He managed the discovery of the Patterson Lake South high-grade uranium boulder field, and the drill discovery of the Triple R uranium deposit. He was the co-recipient of the 2013 AMEBC Colin Spence Award for the Triple R discovery.

About Ivor Exploration Inc.

Ivor Exploration is focused on identifying and developing new energy resources, including the Ultimate copper-molybdenum project in British Columbia. The company recently acquired an option to purchase a 100-per-cent interest in the Apex project, Nevada, recognized as Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine.

