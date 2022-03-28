The Gartner Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools is a yearly digital publication created by Gartner, a company that delivers actionable, objective insights.

As per Gartner, "by 2025, organizations running inflexible and poorly performing critical customer-facing business processes will suffer more than a 10% loss in market share due to bad customer experiences." To optimize their processes, leading companies are turning to Business Process Automation solutions, such as Flowable Work.

What started as an open source project went on to become Flowable Work, the leading provider of Intelligent Business Automation solutions, used by many of the world's biggest organizations and Fortune-500 companies.

Officially recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Market Guide for BPA Tools*, Flowable Work combines low-code capabilities with the power of Case, Process and Decision support into a single platform.

Flowable Work's integrated, flexible, extensible engines are used worldwide by enterprise organizations to quickly build and deploy business applications that increase efficiency, foster better collaboration between business and IT, deliver outstanding customer experience and drive operational excellence. Flowable's platform capabilities for building tailor-made solutions span across industries, from financial services to manufacturing, healthcare, and more.

Flowable's customers such as Direct Insurance managed to speed up claims registration by 25% and troubleshooting by 75%.

"We are in a competitive market and our technical efforts are all about making our operation efficient and creating a great experience for our customers. Speed and agility are vital to get ahead of our competitors. Speed of delivery translates into business opportunity and Flowable is helping us make that shift."Michal Fašina, CTO at Direct.

Flowable has been recognized by Gartner for two consecutive years, including the 2021 Market Guide for Business Process Automation Tools and the 2020 Market Guide for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites.

Disclaimer: The report was previously named as Market Guide for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites in 2020.

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Flowable: We deliver cutting-edge automation solutions for some of the world's leading brands across Banking, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing and many other industries. Flowable was founded in 2010 and it counts today over 350 specialists in 11 locations in Europe, North America and Asia, providing impact to organizations worldwide, from startups to global and Fortune 500 businesses.

