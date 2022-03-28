Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2022) - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth"), reports the Company has signed an agreement with the Indigenous Quechua Community of Ollagüe (Ollagüe Community), setting the terms of cooperation between the two parties. Wealth is committed to respect community rights and traditions and be open and transparent in all activities regarding the Ollagüe Project.

The two parties have agreed that Wealth can drill up to five holes in the Ollagüe salar basin, designed to maximize information to understand the Ollagüe Project's potential. This drill program will endeavor to have a minimal footprint in the area, use existing roads, and generally have as unobtrusive presence as possible so as not to negatively impact Ollagüe residents and the surrounding environment. During the course of Wealth's drilling program, the Company will prioritize local service providers for transport, vehicles, consumables, food and lodging.

Wealth's CEO Hendrik van Alphen, commented: "We look forward to implementing the agreement with the Ollagüe Community and to get to work in the coming months with the planned drill program. We believe that this will be the start of a good long-term relationship with the Ollagüe Community as the Ollagüe Project advances and brings benefits to all stakeholders. I would like to thank all the leaders of the Indigenous Quechua Community of Ollagüe for their guidance and support in reaching this important agreement."

The Ollagüe Project

The Ollagüe Project consists of 6,400 hectares located in northern Chile, Region II, near the Chile-Bolivia border and approximately 200km due north from Atacama. Recent drilling activity by a peer company in the area returned lithium grades up to 480 Li mg/l and surface sampling has returned lithium grades as high as 1,140 Li mg/l. Readers are cautioned that the properties held by a peer company are adjacent properties and that Wealth has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any part of these properties, and that mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties are not in any way indicative of mineral deposits on Wealth's mineral properties or position in the Ollagüe basin. Wealth previously conducted a coincident loop Transient Electromagnetic ("TEM") survey on the Ollagüe Project, which identified very highly conductive zones and are interpreted to represent porous media with high-salinity fluids (potentially lithium-bearing brines) at depth.





About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Canada, Mexico and Chile. The Company's main focus is the acquisition and development of lithium projects in South America.

The Company opportunistically advances battery metal projects where it has a peer advantage in project selection and initial evaluation.

Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand. Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. In parallel with lithium market dynamics, Wealth believes other battery metals will benefit from similar industry trends.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's website (www.wealthminerals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

