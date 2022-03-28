Digital new business and distribution capabilities expand end-to-end technology platform

SE2, an Eldridge business and leading life and annuity insurance technology and services company, today announced the strategic acquisition of Breathe Life, a new business hybrid distribution and digital engagement platform provider for the life insurance industry. The transaction expands SE2's end-to-end SaaS solutions to help carriers offer a digital buying experience that exceeds customers' expectations and reduces operational costs. The acquisition also launches SE2's investment in product and data engineering in Montreal, a hub for technology talent in North America.

"Breathe Life's dynamic cloud-based offerings and entrepreneurial culture complement what we have been building," said Mark Schultis, CEO of SE2. "We are excited to welcome Ian and team to the SE2 family. Together, we can offer frictionless experiences and robust insights that enable our customers and the industry to evolve beyond today's standard."

Launched in 2018, Breathe Life provides carriers with cloud technology to improve the buying experience for consumers, advisors, or a hybrid of both. It has been recognized by InsurTech 100 as one of the industry's most innovative companies in the world for its front-end capabilities and product suite, which will accelerate SE2's go-to-market strategy for carriers. This acquisition advances SE2's commitment to investing in intuitive technology solutions that automate service operations to provide carriers more efficient and cost-effective methods for selling, managing, and servicing life and annuity products.

As part of the announcement, Breathe Life CEO Ian Jeffrey will lead new business and customer engagement SaaS products at SE2. "It's not often that you find a partner that is completely aligned with you in terms of purpose and values. We've found that in SE2 and are looking forward to reshaping the future of the industry together," said Jeffrey. "This is an exciting new chapter for Breathe Life."

"Today's news builds on our team's momentum, and further positions us to innovate and accelerate the outcomes that the life and annuity industry deserves. Our focus continues to be on increasing transparency, enabling product velocity, and improving the flexibility of how our clients consume our services," said Michele Trogni, Chairman of SE2 and Operating Partner at Eldridge.

SE2, an Eldridge business, is a leader in the US life and annuities insurance technology and services industry. SE2 has a proven track record in delivering technology driven transformations for the life and annuity insurance industry. SE2 uniquely combines the maturity and peerless industry knowledge of its 125+ years of life insurance and annuity industry heritage with its end-to-end digital platform to enable the rapid launch of new and innovative products through existing as well as digital channels. SE2 currently administers nearly 2 million active policies on behalf of its 25+ clients. SE2 has over $100 billion in assets under administration and handles more than 200,000 new business applications annually. Please visit the SE2 website to learn more.

Breathe Life is an enterprise Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform for the individual insurance industry. We provide insurers with a modern end-to-end platform that increases the speed of policy delivery and reduces operational costs for the distribution of financial security products. We believe that technology will help eliminate the financial insecurities of generations to come. Breathe Life is venture-backed by Diagram Ventures, Real Ventures, Invest Quebec, and a variety of industry veteran angel investors from AXA, AIG, and RGA. Learn more about Breathe Life at breathelife.com or on our Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

