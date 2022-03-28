DNEG's Sixth Academy Award for Best VFX in the Past Eight Years, Seventh in Total

DNEG, a leading technology-enabled visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, has won its seventh Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and its sixth in the past eight years for its groundbreaking VFX work on Dune

DNEG honored with Academy Award for Best Visual Effects for its VFX work on "Dune." Image courtesy of DNEG 2021 Legendary and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted on March 27, 2022, the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards awarded Best Visual Effects to Dune. The Oscar was received by production VFX supervisor Paul Lambert, DNEG VFX supervisors Tristan Myles and Brian Connor, and SFX supervisor Gerd Nefzer. DNEG served as lead VFX partner on Dune, and on No Time To Die, whichalso received a nomination, as determined by the Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee.

Talking of the win, DNEG Chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra said:

"For our teams to be recognized with the Oscar for 'Best Visual Effects' for their work on Dune is incredibly gratifying. As a life-long fan of cinema, I believe that the work of all the departments on this movie, from visual effects, to cinematography, editing, score, production design, costumes and all the other crafts, under the expert direction of Denis Villeneuve, delivers a wholly immersive experience that draws you into this incredible world and never, for one second, takes you out of it. We tend to think of VFX delivering 'wow' moments for me, the whole world of Dune is one seamless 'wow' moment, and every time I re-watch the film, I find myself transported back to the very real and believable world of Arrakis, totally immersed in Denis' vision and fully focused on the characters and the story that is playing out in this incredibly-realized environment. I believe that Dune sets a new standard for the use of visual effects to support visionary storytelling, and a new benchmark against which other films will be measured in the future."

Malhotra continued, "This latest award marks our second Oscar for Best Visual Effects for one of Denis' films, and our sixth Oscar win in the last eight years, which is a terrific validation of the creative and technical leadership of our teams here at DNEG. Of course, our contribution would not have been possible without the vision and leadership of Denis and the talents of Paul Lambert, Greig Fraser and other key members of the filmmaking team. Special thanks also to Josh Grode, Mary Parent and the Legendary Entertainment team, and to everyone at Warner Bros., for the opportunity and privilege of being part of this very special crew. I salute you all for your drive and conviction in bringing this compelling and immersive story to the big screen."

Past films featuring DNEG-led VFX work that have won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects include Tenet (2021), First Man (2019), Blade Runner 2049 (2018), Ex Machina (2016), Interstellar (2015) and Inception (2011).

DNEG's Academy Award for its VFX work on Dune serves as a crowning achievement on a record-breaking awards season for the company. The VFX and animation powerhouse also earned a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) award for Special Visual Effects for its VFX work on Dune as well as seven Visual Effects Society (VES) awards for its VFX work on Dune, Last Night in Soho and"Foundation."

On January 25, 2022, DNEG announced its entry into a definitive business combination agreement with Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: AKIC). Upon the closing of the business combination, which is expected in the first half of 2022, the combined public company will be named DNEG. For more information about the transaction, please visit https://investors.dneg.com/.

About DNEG

DNEG (www.dneg.com) is one of the world's leading visual effects (VFX) and animation companies for the creation of feature film, television, and multiplatform content. DNEG employs nearly 7,000 people with worldwide offices and studios across North America (Los Angeles, Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver), Europe (London) and Asia (Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai and Mumbai).

DNEG's critically acclaimed work has earned the company seven Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects and numerous BAFTA and Primetime EMMY Awards for its high-quality VFX work. Current and upcoming DNEG projects on behalf of its Hollywood and global studio and production company partners include "Stranger Things" (season 4)(May 2022), Bullet Train (July 2022), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (December 2022), Borderlands (2022), Knives Out 2 (2022), The Last of Us (2022), The School for Good and Evil (2022), Super/Natural (2022), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (March 2023), Haunted Mansion (March 2023),The Flash (June 2023) and Meg 2: The Trench (August 2023).

About Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized with the purpose of effecting a merger similar business combination with a major entertainment powerhouse. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is led by Alan Kestenbaum, businessman and minority owner of the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL. Other leadership members include Robert Tilliss, who brings with him extensive sports and arena expertise, Daniel Strauss, and Steve Horowitz.

