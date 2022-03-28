First North Denmark: INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of March 29, 2022. Updated identifiers as of March 29, 2022: Trading code: BEARTSLAX3SNOND2 ISIN-code: DK0061429826 Order book id: 212399 Amount: 50,000,000 ____________________________________________________________________________ Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66.