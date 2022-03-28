commercetools makes the power and scale of enterprise-grade commerce accessible to mid-market brands, enabling them to easily develop modern customer experiences.

commercetools, the leader in digital commerce and inventor of headless commerce, today announced a new, powerful addition to its product portfolio, commercetools for Growth, which makes it easy for business-to-consumer (B2C) and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands and retailers to create modern customer experiences without full developer teams. commercetools for Growth, the perfect solution for mid-market, technology-focused brands, allows businesses to create modern shopping experiences across multiple channels by providing a set of pre-composed MACH (Microservices, API, Cloud-Native, and Headless)-based components.

Built upon MACH principles and derived from commercetools' acquisition of the composable frontend platform Frontastic (now commercetools Frontend), commercetools for Growth provides a "starter kit" for businesses by incorporating best-in-class backend commerce with composable frontend, which enables the best and fastest commerce, personalization, and search experiences for customers. commercetools for Growth gives growth-minded brands that do not have large IT organizations the ability and flexibility to easily compose engaging customer experiences across multiple channels and markets. This capability, which was once only accessible to the most complex, well-resourced organizations, is now available to more businesses than ever before with the power of commercetools for Growth. As opposed to a "website-in-a-box" offering, commercetools for Growth enables continuous innovation as businesses scale to meet the evolving needs of their customers.

"After seeing the great impact commercetools has had on enterprise businesses, and the profound growth we've experienced over the past year, we're excited to introduce commercetools for Growth to the market and bring the power of MACH to mid-market brands," said Dirk Hoerig, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of commercetools. "commercetools for Growth provides the foundation that brands can grow into, not out of, as they scale to reach new channels and markets and provide customers with unparalleled brand experiences."

commercetools for Growth is the newest addition to commercetools' leading portfolio of next-generation B2C and B2B commerce solutions. commercetools, which saw significant growth in the last year-reaching unicorn status, increasing its employee headcount by 53% year-over-year, and adding new clients to its roster including Lululemon, Hobby Lobby, L.L. Bean, H&M, Sephora, and DirecTV, among many others-marks this offering as a critical step forward on its mission to modernize commerce and provide customers with the ability to deliver cutting-edge experiences.

"Our goal with commercetools for Growth is to finally enable consumer-facing brands to execute the innovative, creative ideas required to provide the experiences today's consumers expect and demand, and allow them to have fun while building them," said Thomas Gottheil, Senior Vice President of Commerce Experience at commercetools. "There are tens of thousands of brands that are struggling to unlock their digital potential due to the limitations of their technology stack. With commercetools for Growth, we've customized solutions perfectly to meet the needs of these organizations. By using highly adaptable services, commercetools for Growth offers unparalleled flexibility that enables brands to build exceptional experiences that can scale across markets."

commercetools will be showcasing the success of its next-generation digital commerce technology, and this new addition to its portfolio, at Shoptalk in Las Vegas from March 27-30. On Monday, March 28th from 4:45 to 5:30 pm PT at Booth 3060, commercetools will be hosting fireside chats to highlight customer success stories with organizations including Sephora, Kaiser Permanente, and Mars. To connect with commercetools at Shoptalk, please visit here.

