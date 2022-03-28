Siklu Announces Distribution Agreement with TD SYNNEX

New Channel Partner Serves Enterprise Network Customers in More than 100 Countries

PETACH TIKVA, Israel and FREMONT, Calif. and CLEARWATER, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siklu, a world leader in millimeter wave (mmWave) solutions for Digital City, Gigabit Wireless Access (GWA), and Mobile x-Haul, and TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, today announced a distribution agreement for the full range of Siklu products.

The companies will focus on providing cost-effective, wireless Gigabit-speed connectivity for the enterprise networking sector, which is a rapidly growing requirement due to the accelerating deployment of cloud-based infrastructures and services and other factors. Gigabit-speed wireless connections are needed particularly for backhaul from campuses and office parks and as last-mile extensions to the same from fiber optic line end points.

"We are proud of our channel program, which consists of top-flight distributors and technology partners, and we are excited to have TD SYNNEX join that group," said Alex Doorduyn, VP/GM, Americas. "We are looking forward to the opportunities resulting from this partnership, particularly in the enterprise networks sector."

"TD SYNNEX has an almost 50-year history of providing enterprise networks with the most innovative and feature-rich IT and telecoms products," said Cheryl Neal, vice president of New Vendor Acquistion, TD SYNNEX. "Siklu's leadership in the rapidly-growing mmWave sector is a perfect fit for that legacy and we look forward to a mutually-beneficial partnership."

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, WiFi backhaul and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com .

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors.

Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Press Contact

Tal Sacharov

Head of Marketing, Siklu

Tal.s@siklu.com