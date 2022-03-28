Reports And Data: Bio Lubricants Market Size To Reach USD 5,194.0 Million In 2030 | Growth Of Automotive Sector And Increasing Adoption Of Eco-Friendly Lubricants Are Some Factors Driving Market Revenue Growth, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bio-lubricants market size is expected to reach USD 5,194.0 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing application of bio-lubricants and increasing investment by private players into the development of advanced bio-lubricants are key factors driving market revenue growth. Petroleum-based lubricants generally cause skin inflammation, which bio-based lubricants do not. They also have several advantages, including lower energy consumption, lower labor costs, higher employee safety, improved environmental conditions, longer machine life, and enhanced productivity, thereby boosting the growth of the market. Bio-lubricants are safer to use than conventional lubricants because of their high flash point and stability. Bio-based lubricants are widely used in heavy machinery where lubricant loss is relatively high in the atmosphere. Railroad flanges, two-stroke engines, dust suppressants, and chainsaw bars are among the most common bio-based lubricant applications.

The Bio-Lubricants Market is gaining significant traction as they are widely accepted as petroleum-based oil substitutes. This change promises to have a positive impact on environmental concerns and will aid in the resolution of related issues. Renewable raw materials such as plant oils and animal fats are being used. Vegetable oil-based lubricants are known to have a number of environmental and long-term advantages over petroleum-based counterparts. They are also more cost-effective and have a higher degree of biodegradability.

Request a Sample Report - https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1193

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Transmission fluids enhance the performance of brake band friction, valve operation, gear lubrication, and torque conversion. Transmission fluids can also be used as hydraulic fluids and lubricants in power steering and 4WD transfer cases. Segment revenue growth is due to increased use of transmission fluids in automotive manufacturing.

Consumer automobile segment is expected to expand at a significant revenue growth rate in the global bio-lubricants market over the forecast period. Increasing passenger car sales in emerging economies have fueled product demand in the consumer automobile industry. Consumers are progressively investing in modern technologies and performance-enhancing items to meet fuel efficiency regulations.

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1193

Market in Europe is expected to expand at a rapid revenue CAGR in the global bio-lubricants market over the forecast period. The stringent regulations and the rolling transition towards bio-economy in countries such as Germany , Nordic countries, Benelux, Italy , and France are promoting the use of bio-based chemicals such as bio-lubricants and biofuels in the region. Innovation and R&D investments to promote novel lubricant applications are also expected to drive the market revenue growth in the European region.

is expected to expand at a rapid revenue CAGR in the global bio-lubricants market over the forecast period. The stringent regulations and the rolling transition towards bio-economy in countries such as , Nordic countries, Benelux, , and are promoting the use of bio-based chemicals such as bio-lubricants and biofuels in the region. Innovation and R&D investments to promote novel lubricant applications are also expected to drive the market revenue growth in the European region. In October 2021 , Neste, a well-known oil refiner, has entered into a collaboration agreement with Hesburger, a well-known Finnish restaurant chain, for the collection of used cooking oil from more than 300 local restaurants. This will be used to make bio-lubricants and renewable diesel. In addition, the restaurants will use Neste's MY Renewable Diesel in their transport fleet throughout Finland .

, Neste, a well-known oil refiner, has entered into a collaboration agreement with Hesburger, a well-known Finnish restaurant chain, for the collection of used cooking oil from more than 300 local restaurants. This will be used to make bio-lubricants and renewable diesel. In addition, the restaurants will use Neste's MY Renewable Diesel in their transport fleet throughout . Companies profiled in the market report are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Cargill, Inc., BP PLC, PANOLIN AG, Chevron Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, Emery Oleochemicals, Fuchs Petrolub SE, and Polnox Corporation.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bio-lubricants-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global bio-lubricants market based on raw material, application, end-use, and region:

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

Vegetable Oil



Animal Fat



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

Automotive Engine Oils



Transmission Fluids



Hydraulic Fluids



Metalworking Fluids



Chainsaw Oils



Mold Release Agents



Two-Cycle Engine Oils



Gear Oils



Process Oils



Greases



Others

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1193

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

Industrial



Commercial Transport



Consumer Automobile



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





UK





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



MEA



Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of MEA

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

Oil Spill Management Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Technology (Pipeline Leak Detection, Double-Hull), By Response Technique (Mechanical Containment And Recovery, Chemical Recovery, Biological Recovery, Others), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), And Region, Forecast To 2028

Clothing Fibers Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Cotton, Synthetic, Animal-based), By End-Use (Women's Wear, Men's Wear, Kid's Wear), Region And Forecast To 2027

Corn Fiber Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Application (Textile, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Animal Nutrition, Cosmetics), By Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), Region And Forecast To 2027

Core Materials Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Foam, Honeycomb, Balsa), By Industry Vertical (Wind Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Marine, Industrial, Building & Construction), Region And Forecast To 2027

Slow & Controlled Release Pesticides Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Pesticides Type (Fungicides, Herbicides, Insecticides), By Application (Agriculture, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2028

Phosphoric Fertilizers Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Crop Type (Cereals, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Others), By Type (Diammonium Phosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate, Single Superphosphate, Triple Superphosphate, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2028

Micronutrients Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Zinc, Boron, Manganese, Molybdenum, And Others), By Application (Foliar, Soil, Hydroponics), By Form (Chelated And Non-Chelated), By End-User (Cereals, Fruits & Vegetables, Floriculture, Pulses And Oilseeds, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2028

Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Sulfates, Elemental Sulfur, Liquid Sulfur Fertilizers), Crop Type (Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Others), Mode Of Application (Soil, Foliar And Fertigation), Form (Dry, Liquid), Cultivation Type (Open, Controlled Environment Agriculture), And Region, Forecast To 2028

Flow Chemistry Market Size, Share & Analysis, Report By Reactor (CSTR, PFR, Microreactor), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Petrochemicals), And By Region Forecast To 2028

Mining Drills & Breakers Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product (Rotary Drills, Crawler Drills, Rock Breakers, Hydraulic Breakers,), By Application (Coal Mining, Mineral Mining, Metal Mining, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2028

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-bio-lubricants-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg