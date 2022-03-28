Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Gold Terra Resource Corp. (OTCQX: YGTFF) ("the Company"), a company that controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Chairman & CEO of the Company, Gerald Panneton, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "I have been working in this industry for almost forty years," shared Panneton, before elaborating on the diverse experience (Barrick Gold / Founder and CEO of Detour Gold sold for 4.9 B$) and knowledge among the Company's management team. "I joined Gold Terra Resource because of the high-grade potential."

Jolly then asked about the Company's upcoming drill program, as well as the Con Mine property option with Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC. "We worked for two years to reach the definitive optioning for the Con Mine," said Panneton. "The Campbell Shear has already produced nearly 14 million ounces of gold," he explained. "The potential to the south of it has not been explored for the last 25 to 30 years."

"We negotiated to essentially purchase the Con Mine because we believe we can find a couple million ounces of high-grade gold," continued Panneton. "There is a huge benefit to focus on high-grade mineralization," he added. "There is a better profit, but less of an investment."

"Could you give us an update on the Yellowknife City Gold project?" asked Jolly. Panneton explained that the cost of mining in Yellowknife is significantly lower than in other areas because of its diverse selection of services and infrastructure. "It is cheaper to operate in a town with all of the services," said Panneton. "Yellowknife offers high-grade mineralization and great exploration potential within 20 kilometers of the mine."

"What are your expectations for the next two to three quarters?" asked Jolly. "Last year we drilled just short of 13,000 meters," said Panneton. "This year, we are probably going to have 20,000 meters drilled by September," he added. "Ten holes out of the first thirteen have visible gold at the Mispickel area," shared Panneton. "We have extended the zone almost 200 meters north and another 200 meters south," he added before elaborating on the Company's Campbell Shear drilling progress which focuses on the Campbell shear, where hole GTCM21-22 intersected 19.74 g/t Au over 5.44 metres.

Jolly then commented on a recent announcement detailing the Company's closing of a $5.6 million bought deal financing. "The gold price is great, and we don't expect it to be going down," said Panneton. "We already have money for the current first 20,000 meters, and yes, we may have to raise more money for the remainder of the year," said Panneton. "But at the same time, we will have an updated resource by the end of the year," he shared. "If you have a good project and it is high-grade, you will succeed."

To close the interview, Panneton elaborated on the Company's significant potential, especially when considering their current valuation. "If we double our resource over the next twelve months or we reach 3 to 4 million ounces over the next 24 months, this will be a great opportunity for people to invest in one of the most successful stories in Canada."

About Gold Terra's Yellowknife City Gold Project

The YCG project encompasses 800 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power, and skilled tradespeople. Gold Terra is currently focusing its drilling on the prolific Campbell shear, where 14 Moz of gold has been produced, and most recently on the Con Mine Option claims immediately south of the past producing Con Mine (1938-2003).

The YCG lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that host the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

